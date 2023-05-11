Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,408,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 408,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,065. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.