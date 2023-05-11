Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 476,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

