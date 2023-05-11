Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBK traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $212.49. 80,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

