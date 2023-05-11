Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 65.8% in April

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Creative Realities Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

