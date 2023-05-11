Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

