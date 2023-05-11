Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.94 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.94 million and $20.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008489 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.