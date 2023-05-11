Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 179,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 76,330 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.