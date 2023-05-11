Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 179,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 76,330 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.