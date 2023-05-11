Cronos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.27 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $8.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.