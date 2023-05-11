CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

CSP Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 8,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $98,603 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

