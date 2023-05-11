Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 13,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,215. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

