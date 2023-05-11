Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%.
Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 13,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,215. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
