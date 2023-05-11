Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
