Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.