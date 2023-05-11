CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Page Arthur B grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 245,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.