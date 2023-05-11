CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 210,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.