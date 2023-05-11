CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
CTMX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 743,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,941. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
