CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 743,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,941. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

