DA Davidson Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
