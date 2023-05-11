Daniel A. Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,810. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.26.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

