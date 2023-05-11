Data Storage (DTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th.

Data Storage Trading Down 4.2 %

DTST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data Storage

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

Read More

Earnings History for Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.