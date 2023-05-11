Data Storage (DTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th.
Data Storage Trading Down 4.2 %
DTST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.