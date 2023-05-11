Data Storage (DTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th.

Data Storage Trading Down 4.2 %

DTST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.