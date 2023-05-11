DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $3.73 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00013971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and $506,440.26 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,235,378 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.96879979 USD and is up 10.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $706,560.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

