David T. Turner Buys 2,712 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Chairman David T. Turner bought 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $49,548.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

HWBK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 20,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,779. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $123.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

