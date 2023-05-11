DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Down 0.5%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Trading of DB Gold Short ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

