Decentralized Social Price Tops $10.61 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $111.73 million and approximately $113,603.58 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $10.61 or 0.00039233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

