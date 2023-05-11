Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the April 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,374.0 days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DCHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.04) to GBX 4,000 ($50.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

