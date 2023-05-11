DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0282

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $647,213.65 and approximately $21.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00127235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00059760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00032446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040115 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,723 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

