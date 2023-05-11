Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Reduced by RENASANT Bank

RENASANT Bank cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $8.25 on Thursday, hitting $372.14. 946,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

