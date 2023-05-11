Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 15,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,879. The company has a market cap of $991.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,854 shares of company stock valued at $210,784. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

