Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1st Source by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

1st Source Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. 16,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

