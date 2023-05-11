Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,196,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $320.06. The stock had a trading volume of 683,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,519. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

