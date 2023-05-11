Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Forestar Group worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forestar Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

FOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 22,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

