Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Graham comprises 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Graham by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graham by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Graham Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $579.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $585.51 and its 200 day moving average is $614.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 132.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

