Denali Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,943,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,057,219. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.