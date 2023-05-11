Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 19,724 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.2 %

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 180,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,319. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

