Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Worthington Industries comprises 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 19,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

