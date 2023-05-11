Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,598 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4,082.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 134,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

