Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of United States Cellular worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Cellular Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on USM. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 206,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,772. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

