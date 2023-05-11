Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 725

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 950 ($11.99) to GBX 725 ($9.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.53) to GBX 1,180 ($14.89) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $962.22.

ASOMY traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

