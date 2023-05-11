Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.