Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the April 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,972. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

