Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.03.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 30,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,145. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.3989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Further Reading

