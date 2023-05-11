Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $23,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

