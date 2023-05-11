Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Decreased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.65. 912,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

