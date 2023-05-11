Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
