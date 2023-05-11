DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.50 million-$170.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of DOCN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 297,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,883. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

