Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,663,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 460,598 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $23.51.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

