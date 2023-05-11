Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

