Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
Featured Stories
