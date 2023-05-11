Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,105. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Featured Stories

