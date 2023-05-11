Don Robert Buys 110 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.44) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,128.58).
Keywords Studios Stock Down 3.1 %
KWS stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.51) on Thursday. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,082 ($26.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4,954.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,685.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,720.31.
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
