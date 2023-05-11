DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $6,236,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $5,543,730.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 3,140,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,775. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after acquiring an additional 993,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

