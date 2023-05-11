Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.85. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

