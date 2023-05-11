Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $626.27 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $627.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

