Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

